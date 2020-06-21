Young upcoming athletes challenged to focus on education

Young upcoming athletes have been challenged to not only focus on their talent and speed but also focus on education.

Most athletes have been heavily dented by the COVID-19 situation that has halted a means of livelihood for them as they fully depend on competitions.

Since sporting competitions were stopped in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most Kenyan athletes have been backed into a corner as they only depend on earnings from competitions.

Their situation has forced national body Athletics Kenya to go round the country in support of these athletes during these tough times.

Officer in charge of youth development at Athletics Kenya Bernabas Korir who was touring Embu this weekend challenged upcoming athletes to take education serious despite the talents they hold.

The support comes just a week after athletes from the region called on support after not only being hit by the COVID-19 effects but also floods that damaged their crops following heavy rains in the region.

Eastern region together with Coastal region were among the regions Athletics Kenya had not toured to support athletes, with other regions in the country having already received support.