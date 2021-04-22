Young women urged to seek technology careers as world marks International Girls in ICT Day

The calls for Girls and women to embrace technology careers have dominated this year’s International Girls in ICT Day with stakeholders decrying a skills gap in the sector, rated one of the fastest growing globally.

According to the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of ICT, Nadia Ahmed Abdalla, more young men are joining the ICT world than women because of stereotypes in the sector.

“I encourage young girls to join the ICT sector. A lot of times when people talk about ICT they talk about the young males who are there because it’s seen as a sector where only boys can thrive,” she stated

The CAS called upon young women to join the thriving sector especially during this period when the world is relying more on technology to stay connected and keep vital services and businesses ongoing due to the Corona virus pandemic.

“The covid-19 pandemic has shown us that the ICT world is the way forward, it is not the future any more, it is the present,” she said

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), half the world is still offline and most of those who lack access to digital technology are women and girls in developing countries.

Additionally, there exists a 17 percent gender gap in internet use thus denying women and girls opportunities to access education, find better-paid jobs, and start new businesses.

“Making technologies available to all is an essential part of building back stronger communities and economies, and addressing many of the world’s most pressing challenges.” Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations stated

The International Girls in ICT Day is marked annually on the fourth Thursday in April.

This year’s theme is, ‘Connected Girls Creating Brighter Futures’