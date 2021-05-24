Your daily bread could be missing few grams, bakers put on notice

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has noted a trend by some manufacturers to omit the exact weight of bread they sell, a move that may be costing many consumers their fill.

In its investigations targeting bread manufacturers, the competition watchdog also found bakers to be enticing unsuspecting consumers with false advertising on ingredients in their products, if only to secure a spot in their toasters.

“The manufacturers failed to provide the weight of their bread products and ingredients, while others marketed their bread as fortified but did not specify the alleged nutrients/vitamins used. Some brands misled consumers that their products contained milk or butter whereas they did not,” said Wang’ombe Kariuki, CAK Director General.

Buttered or not, consumers could also be unknowingly munching expired loaves as the investigations revealed that some manufacturers omitted applicable month in the expiry date printed on the packaging as required by Kenya Bureau of Standards specifications.

Kariuki added, “specifically, the undertakings were not providing the manufacturing date/month on their bread wrappers in the prescribed format while others were printing them illegibly on the seals.”

Weights and Measurement Act requires manufacturers to sell you loaf with net weight of 200 grams, 400 grams, 600 grams, 800 grams, 1 kilogram or 1.5 kilograms clearly marked on the wrapper as well as the last date by which the bread may be sold.

According to CAK the expiry date should “Best Before” as opposed to “Sell Before”.

Though no harm is yet to be reported due to the contraventions, the authority has ordered manufacturers to comply with all requirements with immediate effect.

Failure to comply, manufacturers found guilty risk imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding Kshs. 10 million or both.