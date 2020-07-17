You can explore these local travel options while observing safety measures.

Top 10 Sea Resorts in Kenya - Wanted in Africa

Now that cessation has been lifted and travel has opened up, you probably want to stretch your legs and get some air outside of your area. You just might be able to travel locally and continue exploring wonderful Kenya. #tembeaKenya. This should all be done within reason and while following the rules and regulations that have been enforced by our ministry of health. Please ensure you take the following precautions while travelling to protect not only yourself, but others:

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable
  1. Wash your hands and sanitize as often as possible
  2. Cover your nose and mouth with a face mask whenever you leave the house.
  3. Avoid using crowded means of transport. The safest way to travel is by using your own personal means.
  4. Avoid the crowded outdoors.
  5. If you experience symptoms that may be related to COVID-19, It’s best that you first self-monitor for 14 days until you’re in the clear.
Also Read  Concert Nyumbani set to premiere this weekend

Here are some great local areas and experiences you can indulge in in the meantime

Also Read  10 practical ways to save money

Zip-lining in Kiambu

How zip lining impacts tree health, according to experts

See beautiful flamingos at Lake Bogoria

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Pinker flamingos more aggressive

Discover gems in northern Kenya

Also Read  Salon tuko set program to help hairdressers

10 Unique Experiences to Have in Northern Kenya - Helen in Wonderlust

Experience cool waters and meditate in Murang’a

Muran-in villa, Kyoto (Higashiyama). | Water features in the ...

Appreciate the majestic wildlife at the Maasai Mara

Masai Mara National Reserve | Wildebeest Migration Tours

Experience ranch life at Il Ngwesi Conservancy

Il Ngwesi Lodge in Laikipia Central Highlands, Kenya - Journeys by ...

Go deep-sea fishing in Diani

Mtwapa: Deep Sea Fishing with Big Fish | The Wanderlust Effect

Experience attractions of Lake Naivasha

Lake Naivasha - Magical Kenya

Spot the big four at Nairobi National Park

Nairobi National Park | Kenya Wildlife Service

Get a break from the big city at the floor of the hills of Namanga

Holiday home Oldonyo Orok House, Namanga, Kenya - Booking.com

There’s these and lots more on our Travel section.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2
SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR