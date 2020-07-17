You can explore these local travel options while observing safety measures.

Now that cessation has been lifted and travel has opened up, you probably want to stretch your legs and get some air outside of your area. You just might be able to travel locally and continue exploring wonderful Kenya. #tembeaKenya. This should all be done within reason and while following the rules and regulations that have been enforced by our ministry of health. Please ensure you take the following precautions while travelling to protect not only yourself, but others:

Wash your hands and sanitize as often as possible Cover your nose and mouth with a face mask whenever you leave the house. Avoid using crowded means of transport. The safest way to travel is by using your own personal means. Avoid the crowded outdoors. If you experience symptoms that may be related to COVID-19, It’s best that you first self-monitor for 14 days until you’re in the clear.

Here are some great local areas and experiences you can indulge in in the meantime

Zip-lining in Kiambu

See beautiful flamingos at Lake Bogoria

Discover gems in northern Kenya

Experience cool waters and meditate in Murang’a

Appreciate the majestic wildlife at the Maasai Mara

Experience ranch life at Il Ngwesi Conservancy

Go deep-sea fishing in Diani

Experience attractions of Lake Naivasha

Spot the big four at Nairobi National Park

Get a break from the big city at the floor of the hills of Namanga

There’s these and lots more on our Travel section.