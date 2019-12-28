New year’s eve is one of those nights where everyone lets loose in order to end the year in style. 2019 has been one crazy year so why not celebrate its ending and the beginning of a new year?

Take a look below for things to do on Tuesday the 31st; from fireworks, fine dining and partying

NYE 2020 at The Captain’s Terrace

A chance to celebrate the end of 2019 and the New Year at the Captain’s terrace while enjoying a beautiful view of Nairobi National Park at sunset and sunrise. There will be a delicious buffet available throughout the night, Happy Hour with amazing offers on Beers/Cocktails/Wine and a variety of music genres played by local legends in the scene from African Music to House Music to get you dancing all night long, not to mention fireworks.

New Year’s Eve Dining at Sankara hotel

The experience includes a dine around buffet in three restaurants at the Sankara Hotel. You can toast to the new year with family and friends as you enjoy a live DJ performance. Dinner starts at 7:00p.m. and costs KES 7,500 per person for food and drink.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



New Year’s Ball – Timeless Elegance at Villa Rosa Kempinski

An unforgettable night at the Villa Rosa kempinski that includes a buffet dinner, free flow of drinks, a live band and belly dancer performance. Wrap up the year in style.

NRG Wave

A real turn up down at the Coast. It’s a full five days of party after party with the African giant; Burna Boy bringing the heat.

The Neon Party at Sarabi Rooftop Bar

Dress to impress and usher in 2020 in style at Sarabi rooftop bar, Sankara hotel. Entry fee is KES 2,000 and party starts at 6:00p.m.

Moulin Rouge themed – New Year’s Eve Ball

Held at Muthaiga country club next Tuesday. Enjoy a glass of bubbly, canapés, a delectable four-course dinner and live DJ entertainment. Dress code is black tie and fabulous.

Tell Us What You Think