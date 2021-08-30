You’re a hero but your time is up, Wanjigi tells Raila

by Claire Wanja
SourceKNA
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi has called on Kenyan voters to elect a fresh breed of leaders apart from the old political guards who have been in government for the last 30 years.

Speaking at  ACK St Peters in Nyeri Town, the businessman said that ODM leader Raila Odinga, Amani Party boss Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Deputy President William Ruto have served this country for long and their time is up.

He noted that the third liberation of this country is focusing on reviving the ailing economy and it will be led by fresh leaders like him and like-minded leaders. He said the leaders’ political ego will be chopped by new leaders just the way Goliath was killed by young David in the Holy Scripture.

He was accompanied by some grassroots leaders from Nyeri County.

  

