Youth Associations in Kericho County benefit from business skills training

Youth associations in Kericho have benefitted from training on business skills courtesy of the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) which has partnered with Equity Bank to enable them to become more financially independent.

The training, held at a Kericho Hotel, also focused on financial literacy where the youth were empowered on the importance of budgeting, savings, and the significance of having multiple streams of income in order to minimize the risk of loss and generation of more money.

The MSEA Kericho branch officer Michelle Aburili pointed out that the Authority was keen on ensuring registered groups are enlightened on crucial business skills for them to be competent and competitive in the ever-changing business.

“We hope to register over 20 Associations this year and train them as well. We have partnered with Equity Bank so that we train them on skills such as good management, entrepreneurship, and marketing skills,” said Aburili.

She also called on the youth to get registered as associations and companies to benefit from the free training sessions courtesy of MSEA, pointing out that individual members could also be registered and get the same legal recognition as companies.

“For associations to be registered by MSEA, the group members should not be less than 35 in number and must have elected officials with a clearly written constitution.”

She also urged the youth to capitalize on the four Constituency Industrial Development Centres and worksites in Kericho County where people could access common user manufacturing facilities and tools to promote industrialization.

The Micro and Small Enterprises Authority is a State Corporation established under the Micro and Small Enterprise Act no. 55 of 2012 mandated to coordinate, facilitate and implement the integration of various public and private sector initiatives for the promotion, development, and regulation of the micro and small enterprises in Kenya to become key industries.