Youth Athletics scoop big after the ministry tripled its budget

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports will triple budgetary allocation for youth academies and camps across the country to enhance talent development.

Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen said this during a familiarization tour at the Athletics Kenya offices in Nairobi today, where he reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting athletes.

The Sports CS also announced that the ministry is collaborating with the National police service to ensure the establishment of Gender based violence centers in all sports federations to curb the rising cases of GBV.



He also declared the ministry’s support for Kenya’s bid to host the 2029 World athletics championships emphasizing his commitment to deliver both Kasarani and Talanta city stadiums in time for the bidding process.

Kenya will be making its 2nd bid after the 2025 unsuccessful attempt which was eventually awarded to Tokyo Japan, hoping that this time around they will be able to host a global senior event, having successfully staged the World Athletics Under 18 and Under 20 championships.