Youth cautioned against incitement by political class

President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned the youth against incitement by the political class.

The President noted that the divisive politics currently been witnessed in the country was a great impediment to fulfilling his campaign promises.

While addressing the youth at the Sagana State Lodge, the President also challenged that the youth to use their numerical strength to chart their future.

“I challenge you to use the numerical strength you have to chart a bright future for Kenya,” said President Kenyatta.

“Don’t be misled into misapplying the advantage you hold,” he added.

While asking the youth to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process, he said that it was a continuation of a journey to a progressive country.

The President said the BBI is a continuation of a journey into the future of a progressive country which was started by the founding fathers of the nation.

“I challenge you to play a part in sculpting a better nation by supporting the institutional reform process,” he remarked.

The President outlined the benefits BBI bestows on the youth and challenged young Kenyans to take charge of their future by seeking leadership positions at all levels.

President Kenyatta was speaking in Nyeri when he addressed over 600 youth leaders from Central Kenya Region at Sagana State Lodge.