National Council of Churches General Secretary, Chris Kinyanjui has challenged the youth to vie for elective posts in the upcoming 2022 general elections.

In his opening remarks during the University Christian Leaders training held at the Jumuiya Resort and Conference Center in Limuru, Kinyanjui similarly urged Kenyans to support young people as they seek national leadership roles.

He further implored on the student leaders drawn from the various campuses of the University of Nairobi to embrace integrity as a leadership quality. “Leaders with integrity are naturally responsive to the needs of the people they represent,” Kinyanjui stressed.

The General Secretary also asked the youth to conduct themselves in a manner deserving of a leader even before they venture into national politics. “Let us not wait to be examples later. Be that example you would be proud of today,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by UON Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama whose speech was read by Prof. Margaret Hutchinson, a Deputy Vice Chancellor at the university.

Hutchinson said that the institution would commit resources to ensure that the students gain leadership skills that they can use not just in their student leadership roles but also in national leadership.

“The University of Nairobi will commit resources to build capacity for its leaders and ultimately ensure that the current platform the student leaders have translates to further gains in national leadership and leadership outside the university that is meaningful and transformative,” she said.

Hutchinson also urged young Christian leaders to seek elective posts during university elections.

“I would particularly like to challenge Christian student leaders to consider offering candidates in elective leadership posts across different faculties. It is said that the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for the good men to do nothing,” Hutchinson said, quoting renowned Irish statesman Edmund Burke.