Youth equipped with agribusiness skills to receive greenhouses next year

1,030 youth who have been trained on hydroponic farming technology by KCB Foundation and MasterCard Foundation will be furnished with greenhouses begin next year to enable them venture into agribusiness.

The youth who graduated from Miramar International College through the Young Africa Works Programme which is co-funded by KCB and MasterCard will co-own the greenhouses as two individuals, to kick off their entrepreneurial journey under the programme.

“The graduation today marks the complete first phase of this programme, as the first 100 greenhouses are ready in Kibiko Ngong, for the youth to own. By the end of 2021 we will have allocated greenhouses to all 1,030 graduates to enable them to plant produce which will have guaranteed off takers under the Young Africa Works programme,” said Prisca Githuka, Young Africa Works Deputy Chief of Party in charge of Business Development Services.

The Young Africa Works programme will see a total of 28,000 greenhouses constructed across the country, with the youth undergoing training on how to establish and run them.

The first 100 greenhouses are ready for use in Ngong Kibiko. Construction of the next 500 greenhouses is ongoing with 300 located in Limuru, 100 in Ruiru and another 100 in Juja.

All the greenhouses are being manufactured and constructed by KCB Foundation’s 2jiajiri programme graduates, who were trained in construction and manufacturing.

Their counterparts from the agriculture pillar then come in to own the greenhouses and to plant produce for off-taking.

The Young Africa Works project, is funded by Mastercard Foundation to a tune of $125 million (KSh13 billion) and executed by the KCB Foundation’s 2jiajiri programme.

It plans to create 1.586 million jobs over the five years of the project’s implementation.

This will be through the construction of the 28,000 greenhouses in 560 sites across the country.

Other partners in the project are: Miramar International College (agribusiness-hydroponic farming), Gearbox (manufacturing of the greenhouse structures) and ArcSkills Kenya (construction).