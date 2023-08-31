Youth group call for inclusion in development of County Integrated Development Plans.

A section of young people drawn from Nairobi County want full engagement in the formulation and implementation of the County Integrated Development Plans.

Led by Robbin Karani, the group say the move will allow them oversight accountability mechanisms and facilitate the achievement of sustainable development.

During the Second Nairobi City County Youth Roundtable Dialogue that was hosted by the International Sustainable Development Agency (ISDA) in partnership with the International Republican Institute (IRI), the youths lamented they are often side-lined in the Development Plannin, Budgeting and Accountability issues despite the fact that they are key stakeholders.

Nairobi City County Government officials and Members of the Nairobi City County Assembly present reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the inclusion of youths and other special groups in Accountability Mechanisms.

Those who attended the meeting include Karura Muthaiga Ward MCA Fiu Nefiu, acting director of business and hustler opportunities at Nairobi county government Julius Karina and ISDA Kenya Executive Director Abdulaziz Haji.