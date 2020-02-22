Youth in Kwale benefit from entrepreneurship training

Kwale County Government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has kicked off a series of trainings on business skills for the youth.

The training is to equip the youth with skills to help them run their businesses effectively and make a livelihood.

County Executive Member for Tourism and Enterprise Development Nasib Nyahi said the county government is committed to making sure youths are empowered with business skills in order to create jobs for themselves.

Speaking on Saturday in Ukunda when 32 youth graduated, Nyahi said the training was meant to stimulate, motivate and develop the youth to become well rounded and competent entrepreneurs.

He said the trainees were being taught how to draw business plans, pitching, financial literacy and social media marketing among other things.

“Our expectation is that at the end of the training, the young people would create jobs for themselves and others,” he said.

He was accompanied by County Executive Member for Public Service Sylvia Chidodo, Chief Officer for Trade Ngalaa Chuphi and Chief Officer for ICT Antony Mwamunga.

Nyahi said the training programme has been designed to enable trained youth to create and run successful businesses as well as offer business advisory services to other youth to help them find jobs or start new businesses.

He said the participants were then expected to select a business opportunity and make an informed choice among the identified business opportunities and using the developed criteria, select the most suitable opportunity.