Youth in Tana River benefit from free computer lessons courtesy of ‘Digitruck’

A good number of young people in the county of Tana River are set to benefit from free digital skills after the ‘Digitruck’ caravan made entry into the region.

The initiative sponsored by tech giant Huawei, in conjunction with Close the Gap – a Belgian based NGO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), GSMA, Computers for Schools Kenya (CFSK) and Safaricom, is a shipping a container remodeled into a classroom with the objective of expanding digital literacy both in Kenya.

Majority of the youths who have been enlisted into the programme did not hide their joy over prospects availed by the programme. They expressed enthusiasm especially given the chance to acquire computer skills. Some of them described the programme a blessing as they narrated how they had lost hope of ever stepping into a tertiary institution due to financial challenges.

“My dream to learn computer skills has come true. The knowledge that I will get will enable me to be proficient in computers and the internet thus I will be able to apply for online jobs and earn,” an elated Asha Jillo said.

The truck is equipped with 20 laptops, 20 Virtual Realities (VR) headsets, and has an inbuilt Wi-Fi connection. The 100 youth will be trained for two weeks in groups of 20 for two hours daily.

Speaking during the lunch of the 14-day training, County Executive Member for Education and Youth Affairs Abbass Kunyo urged the youth to take the training to be offered by a team from Huawei seriously.

The CEC also disclosed that the county had elevated and renamed the Hola Vocational Training College to Tana River Center for Innovation and Youth Empowerment.

“The center will be the second in the country after the one in Isiolo County. The center will nurture talents. We have an elaborate plan for our youth,” said Kunyo.

On his part, Salim Kalime, a youth leader, said; “we have been lamenting for long that we are not given opportunities. It is our responsibility to take up these opportunities. Let us stop whining, let’s be serious,’’

County Secretary Joshua Jara urged the local leadership to ensure that a majority of the youth in Tana River are reached for maximum utilization of the program in the region. He lauded the program saying it has the potential to turn around the economic fortunes of young people in the country.

“The government has embarked on e-procurement; you’ll be the conduit between businessmen applying for tenders who will be seeking your services,” Jara advised the youth.