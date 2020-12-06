Youth leaders in Nairobi to stage protests over Sonko’s impeachment

A section of youth leaders from Nairobi have strongly condemned the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Under the umbrella body dubbed ‘Coalition of Grassroot Human Rights Organizations’, the youth leaders have vowed to denounce Sonko’s impeachment saying that it was done without following due process.

The youths have announced plans to stage a protest to City Hall and Senate next week to condemn the impeachment warning of a legal battle against the impeachment.

The embattled Nairobi governor is headed to court on Monday to challenge the process leading to his ouster last Thursday, arguing it was littered with illegalities.

Sonko also wants to cite the assembly clerk and Speaker, Ben Mutura, for contempt of court as they proceeded with the motion despite an order stopping the process.

On Thursday, 88 MCA’s voted in favour of the motion to impeach the governor.

Majority of the ward representatives voted virtually and only two members opposed the motion during the Thursday afternoon debate.

The censure motion was moved by Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada citing among others abuse of office, gross misconduct, and lack of physical and mental capacity to run county affairs as well as refusal to sign for funds allocated to Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

The motion sailed through even as Justice James Rika recused himself from a case in which lawyers representing the Nairobi County assembly are seeking to have orders staying the proposed impeachment of Nairobi Governor dismissed.

Governor Sonko’s lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui has however questioned Justice Rika’s recusal, vowing to lodge a complaint against the judge at the Judicial Service Commission.

At the same time, MCAs allied to Sonko who had retreated to Kwale with the governor ahead of the vote cried foul that they had been logged into the County Assembly voting system without their consent.

They lodged a formal complaint terming the process fraudulent.

Their absence was aimed at derailing the motion to ensure it does not meet the two-thirds majority threshold.