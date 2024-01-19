Youth to benefit from skill development program

Thousands of youth in Turkana are set to benefit from an education program dubbed “Ujuzi Mashinani”, a joint program by the County Government and USAID Nawiri.

The program is designed to equip the out-of-school youth, with the required skills for entry into the local labor market.

According to a Senior Program Officer of USAID Nawiri, Samuel Kabulit, the model relies on on-site training of youths, after which the trainees are linked to the nearest vocational institutions for assessment, certification, and graduation.

“Through this model, youths in the targeted areas will be able to access market-driven skills, which will put them in an opportune position to earn for themselves and their families and transform the fortunes of the local community,” Kabulit said.

Kabulit added that the primary focus of USAID Nawiri was to combat the challenge of Persistent Acute Malnutrition in Turkana and observed that the Ujuzi Mashinani program would significantly support the efforts by expanding the opportunities for financial inclusion of the out-of-school youths.

The sensitization exercise in Lokichar is aimed at creating demand for programs among the targeted out-of-school youth.

Speaking during the exercise, the Director of Vocational Training in Turkana, Stephen Eregae, termed the program as a pathway for job entry for the youth.

Eregae added that the County Government recognized USAID Nawiri as a strategic partner.

He also mentioned that a section of the teaching staff in the County’s vocational institutions had been oriented on the program and were willing to provide the necessary support.

The Director further explained that the sensitization and demand creation will run for two weeks before they hand over to CECM for Education, Sports, and Social Protection, Leah Audan, to lead the official launch of the recruitment exercise.

TVET officers, Willy Cheruiyot and Mark Ebei were present.