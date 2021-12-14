Youth urged to embrace digital technology to get employment

Government Spokesperson, Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna, is urging the youth in the country to embrace technological skills to remain relevant in the contemporary job market.

Oguna contends that embracing the digital revolution would go a long way in helping address the high rate of unemployment in the country.

He urged the youth to appreciate the importance of digital technology in their quest for jobs and self-improvement to become self-reliant.

Oguna noted that young people needed to embrace the use of new technologies for them to secure credible jobs online and earn decent incomes.

“We want young people to use technology positively for their own growth and development,” he said, adding that the youth needed to fully leverage technological innovations to unleash their full potential.

He said the Government has invested heavily in ICT infrastructure and that the economy was increasingly becoming knowledge-based.

Oguna noted that the Ministry of ICT, Innovations and Youth Affairs is seeking to expand the Ajira Digital Programme, which aims to empower youth to earn a decent income from digital and digitally-enabled jobs.

He said the Ministry had taken a huge interest in how emerging technologies were shaping the future and that it was focused to ensure that the youth would be well equipped to participate in the digital economy.

The Spokesperson said the ccc is a government initiative launched and driven by the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs.

Oguna noted that the programme seeks to position Kenya as a choice labour destination and a Business Process Outsourcing hub for multinational companies, as well as to encourage local companies and the public sector to create digital work.

He said in the new digital era, new skills quickly become outdated and disappear so young people have a responsibility to stay up to date with the latest technologies in order to further their capacity and contribute to national development.

Oguna who addressed a youth forum in Kwale town said that the future was about technology and that ‘proficiency in it would determine employability in the labour market’.

The Government Spokesman who was accompanied by Kwale County Director of Youth Affairs Kent Simiyu advised young people to make use of the abundant opportunities provided by technology in empowering themselves.

He said Ajira Digital is a platform available to all unemployed youth across the country that is willing to work online and asked them to take advantage of the high internet penetration in the country to improve their lot.

“As young people, you should embrace digital technologies to maximize on the limitless opportunities it offers,” he said, adding that digital skills were necessary for national development.

“We are determined to empower the youth to have the opportunities and support they need to reach their full potential,” he added.

He said there was a technological skill gap in Kenya and only those that were ready to develop their skills could operate in the digital space.

Oguna at the same time urged the youth to avoid election violence as the country gears up for the August 2022 General Election.

He cautioned the youth to avoid politicians who would use them to cause mayhem before, during and after the forthcoming General Elections.

Oguna rooted for continuous education on peace and the creation of sustainable jobs for the youth since most of the political violence was committed by idle youth.