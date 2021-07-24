Youth urged to guard against being misused by politicians

Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has urged the youth to guard against being misused by politicians as the country gears for the next general elections.

Mr Oguna said the youth should follow leaders who direct them towards development and improving their livelihoods instead of those who lead them into destructive activities which are bringing down economic development.

He said the Government believes in the young people’s potential to transform the country, saying that is why it is formulating policies to empower them.

Mr Oguna revealed that the Jubilee Government has since coming to power in 2013 expended Ksh 1.4 trillion on many infrastructure projects spread across the coastal counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Tana River.

He said the development project channeled by the government in the coastal region has helped to create employment to the youth.

Speaking during a development youth sensitization forum in Nyali Sub-county for Umoja youth group which benefited from Ksh 2 million, Col. Retired Cyrus Oguna has called upon youths, women and people living with disabilities to embrace revolving funds saying the terms are friendlier.

Oguna who was accompanied by Nyali Sub-County Assistant County Commissioner Ms. Angela Tito said that the fund will boost their development projects and eventually change their livelihoods.

Oguna said the government is now focused on giving young people, women and people living with disabilities opportunities and training on how they can develop their skills in terms of development and attributed the high number of unemployment among young people to reluctance in embracing government’s efforts in uplifting their standards of living.

“Through KYEOP, the government is training youth on financial management, planning and information technology. If they develop in technology, they can get jobs not only in Kenya but also abroad. There are more jobs outside the country than people looking for those jobs, but you must have the skills,” said Oguna.

According to Oguna, there are at least 100 Million jobs created by Ajira digital platform that requires youth enthusiasm to apply.

On his part, the Nyali Sub-County Assistant County Commissioner lauded the Umoja youth in their efforts to establish the group aimed at establishing affirmative action opportunities.

The Sub-County administrator also advised the youths to steer away from non-beneficial ventures adding that it was only through innovation and being proactive in their day to day lives that could help the future.

Ms.Tito said some youths in Nyali sub-county have refused to engage in income generating employment activities and instead they are venturing in criminal activities.

The administrators said her administration has partnered with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPC) to engage the youth who have ventured in criminal activities and they have been able to reform 500 youth.

“We have reformed them but now the remaining challenge is on how to engage them from being idle through job creation activities,” said Ms.Tito.