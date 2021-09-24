Youth urged to take advantage of programmes aimed at uplifting lives

Youth in the country have been urged to take advantage of various government empowerment programmes aimed at uplifting their living standards to improve their talents and abilities.

The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Mr Lawrence Karanja challenged the youth to make good use of available opportunities created by the government to achieve economic strides.

Mr Karanja said the national government was committed towards the advancement of the youth agenda through programs such as Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Program (KYEOP), Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF), Ajira Digital Youth Empowerment Programme (ADYED) and Presidential Digital Talent Development Youth Programme.

“The government has been actively tackling challenges facing the youth such as lack of technology and entrepreneurship skills and low access to start-up capital. The young people must seize the many opportunities and programs to better their lives and take ownership of their own destinies,” added the CAS.

CAS Karanja was speaking on Friday during the launch of Africa Arthro-biometric Command Center at the World talent approved clinic in Nakuru.

Mr Karanja noted that youth are an important component and key driver in the realization of the sustainable economic growth and achievement of the Big Four Agenda, Vision 2030 and other development programmes.

“The government remains committed to all efforts directed at the realization of the youth potential in nation building in line with our constitution. We view our youth as an asset,“he added.

He called on the youth to be innovative in this era of job scarcity so as to make significant economic strides.

Mr Karanja challenged the youth to come up with innovative ideas so as to establish their own businesses for economic emancipation.

The CAS challenged the youth to embrace technology as it is the only direction the world is heading on matters of innovation, job and wealth creation.

He asked the youth across the country to be proactive and visit the offices of affirmative funds so as to learn what opportunities are available for their economic growth.

He asked them to be committed and dedicated to serving their country.

The CAS advised the youth to be conscious of the digital revolution and become young employers through entrepreneurship and innovation.

He pointed out that the youth in this digital era should improve on their entrepreneurship and innovations and create jobs for their fellow young people.