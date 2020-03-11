Kenya Film Commission (KFC) CEO Timothy Owase is appealing to the youth to venture into the creative arts.

Owase who during the film stakeholders forum in Embu County urged the youth utilize opportunities in the film sector.

He appealed to the youth to make the productions in local languages so as to have greater reception by the local communities as well as contribute to national integration and cohesion.

Embu County CEC in charge of youths, Dr Joan Mwende, said the county has set aside 200 million shillings and was working with the Kenya Film Commission to help establish the Embu Film Production Centre.