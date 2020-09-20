Youth warned against engaging in cybercrime activities

The Government is warning the youth against involving themselves in cybercrime and instead and focus on other opportunities which can make them grow economically.

Speaking during the graduation of more than 100 youths trained in Information and Communications Technology at Meswondo, Konoin Sub-County in Bomet County, Principal Secretary State Department of Youth, Julius Korir called on the newly minted graduates to explore avenues of utilizing their skills.

More than 100 youths at Meswondo, Konoin Sub-County in Bomet County, have successfully completed a comprehensive Information and Communications Technology course.

The studies were facilitated by the National Youth Council, Youth departments and Huawei.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



PS Julius Korir who graced the graduation ceremony advised the youth to use their skills for genuine economic gain and to desist from cybercrime.

Korir further encouraged them to come together in groups and borrow loans from the Youth and Uwezo Funds so that they can explore business opportunities.

Deputy CEO, Huawei Kenya Fiona Pan said the company will continue supporting initiatives that empower the youths with digital skills so that they can secure jobs in the sector.

Uwezo Fund has so far disbursed Ksh 5.6 billion since it was started in 2014 and has benefited 63,861,000 groups.

Youth Fund on the other hand has disbursed Ksh 6.5 billion while the National Government Affirmative Action Fund NGAAF has disbursed Ksh 12.4 billion to young people.