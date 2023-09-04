The First Lady Rachel Ruto hosted dignitaries at the First Lady’s Pavilion at the Africa Climate Summit 2023 in Nairobi, to discuss the important role of education and skills development in building a sustainable future, as well as the role of women as we transition to clean energy.

During the “Big Opportunity, Education and Skills Development for a Climate Adapted and Green Economy” session, the First Lady recognised education as the pivotal cog in the ecosystem that will unlock the potential and opportunities in the green economy by enabling people to grasp the intricate interplay between ecosystems, climate change, and the imperative of sustainable development.

The young people of Africa are at the forefront, skilled, knowledgeable, and getting ready for the continent’s green workforce.

Speaking during the “Role of Women in Energy Transition” session, Mama Rachel Ruto highlighted the importance of transitioning to renewable and clean energy sources and the integral role women must play in this transition, including closing electricity access gaps and promoting clean cooking solutions, especially in rural and low-income areas.

The energy transition has strong interlinkages with other sectors like health, climate change, and gender, and the First Ladies encouraged greater investment, strengthened partnerships and collaboration among governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations to promote the changes that will lead to a more sustainable future.

Other dignitaries present during the sessions included Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone; Angeline Ndayishimiye, First Lady of the Republic of Burundi; Samira Ramadam Bawumina, spouse of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana; Dimpho Tlhoreho Masuku, spouse of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, spouse to the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.