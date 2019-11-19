Youthful MPs urge Government to waive debts owed to HELB

A section of legislators have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to waive debts owed to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) by jobless youths.

The MPs have further warned HELB against threatening those who have defaulted o after the board said it will publish their names and photographs on local print media.

HELB says it will make public over 85,000 defaulters who benefited from the education loans.

The youthful Mps Led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino have however defended the jobless Kenyans who were beneficiaries of the education loans saying the HELB shouldn’t intimidate of threaten jobless youths who are currently struggling to make ends meet.

The MPs argue that it’s Government’s responsibility to education to its citizens, and called on the President to waive the debt saying a majority who owe HELB cannot afford to clear the loans.

The lawmakers have further raised concern over the hefty penalties being charged by the education loans board for defaulting saying it amounts to extortion.

HELB is pursuing a total of 50 billion shillings in unpaid loans from former students.