Youths encouraged to participate in development plans and policies

The Presidential Digital Talent Programme (PDTP) has been lauded for producing outstanding talent that can effectively support Information Communication Technology (ICT) development in both the public and private sectors.

State Department for ICT and Innovation Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng said the one year programme is important as it prepares the young interns undertaking the programs for the corporate market through soft and technical skills.

“Since the inception of the programme in 2015, many talented and brilliant youths in the ICT and Engineering fields have gained tremendous knowledge and skills through training and public private sector attachment,” said Ochieng,

The PS singled out big data, advanced data analytics, intelligent systems and block-chain as some of the skills imparted on the interns which he said they could use in their operations and to provide service delivery to Kenyans.

Speaking during a the virtual graduation of the 336 interns of the fifth cohort of the Presidential Digital Talent Program, the PS told the graduants to utilise the skills they have gained through the program to participate in the production of smart plans and policies such as ICT Master Plan and the National ICT Policy.

“I wish to see all of you joining in the development of the country and community by utilising the skills you have gained. Your drive and passion witnessed during the 12 months should be used to inspire other youth to achieve greatness,” encouraged Mr Ochieng.

The PS also told the graduants to use the skills they have learnt in cloud computing, networking and cyber security among others since the current economy sector requires people with such skills.

He at the same time stated that the government’s vision is to transform into a digital government that serves a digital economy, a vision he noted has necessitated the training of the young people on the latest technology to enable them have skills that can propel the economy and to assist citizenry in need of services.