Youths to benefit from State-of-the-Art Resource Centre in Nyeri

The Government of Hungary in partnership with the Archdiocese of Nyeri has launched a youth hub, to offer digital networking and counselling services to the youths.

The Quo Vadis hub, situated near Dedan Kimathi University was initially set up as a multipurpose hall of the Archdiocese of Nyeri, before undergoing a major structural renovation to accommodate a modern hub of activities with digital networking equipment, incubation centers, counselling rooms among other amenities.

The idea to transform the hub was agreed by the two partners to curb the vulnerability of youths to crime, alcohol and drug abuse and manipulation for political gains by politicians.

To respond to these challenges, the hub will run mentorship and leadership programs to enable the youths to discover and explore their potentials.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the facility Friday, the State Secretary, Government of Hungary, Tristan Azbej said as a country, Hungary began an International Aid Program-the Hungary Hubs- five years ago by working with Faith Based Institutions in Africa to assist the youths by creating youth empowerment programs.

He noted that despite Hungary Hubs being a government aided program, the project signified the Hungarian peoples’ moral obligation to help those in need in Africa, Middle East and even the entire world.

“We started this program five years ago to aid the construction of Hungary Hubs in Africa to provide digital services to the youths and empower them through these programs. We are mostly working with Faith Based Institutions, the Archdiocese of Nyeri being one of them,” Azbej said.

He further added that the hub which began its operation three months ago has so far benefitted more than 10,000 youths by acting as a youth center for networking, counselling and empowerment citing it as a big milestone of the partnership.

“This facility has benefitted many youths with different skills and I know this will prepare them for a better future with great opportunities. I would also like to disagree with the way most people perceive Africa as a continent of challenges. Africa is a continent full of opportunities,” he added.

The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Nyeri, Anthony Muheria lauded the Hungarian government saying the program will not only help youths from Nyeri, but also from different parts of the country.

Bishop Muheria has said the facility will work with schools and institutions to ensure that they help the youths in the best way possible through counselling, mentoring and offering mental wellness through positive application of digital platforms.

“We will assist the youths in achieving their dreams. We will help them in looking for jobs and how to keep them engaged. For instance, we are training boda boda operators and they will be graduating in December. We also have agricultural projects. Our aim is to act as a catalyst for youths to earn a living,” Muheria said.

He added, “I am calling upon the youths to take advantage of this program. This project is a result of grants. We are not a school or an institution, we are not charging anything except a small registration fee.”