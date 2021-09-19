Youths urged to join cooperatives to access empowerment funds

Youths in Isiolo have been challenged to establish self help groups and join cooperatives in order to benefit from various government and donor programmes.

Speaking during the launch of ‘Mfinyanzi Youth Wing’ which is a group comprising of youths from the Kikuyu community living in Isiolo County, Isiolo County Trade, cooperatives Chief officer Lucy Kaburu challenged other youths to emulate the move by the Mfinyanzi Youths and organize themselves in registered groups in order to give themselves a chance to benefit from various programmes rolled out by both the national and County governments targeting youths such the Youth and Uwezo Funds, as well as the newly established Isiolo County Youth and PWDs Fund.

She assured the already registered youths that her department will help to build their capacity to enable them come up with proper business plans that will give them a chance to obtain the various funds that will aid their development.

Isiolo County chief officer In charge of Finance and economic planning who also doubles up as the chairperson of the umbrella Mfinyanzi Group in Isiolo noted that the move to bring the youth together and formation of the group will go a long way towards empowering the youths to start business enterprises that will employ some of their jobless members.

He added that cases of youths becoming easy targets for violent extremism and radicalization into outlawed groups will also drastically reduce if all youths join organized groups that will help them make investments that will consequently enable them to earn a decent living.

According to the Mfinyanzi Youth Wing Leader Charles Mwangi, the newly established group is focused to come up with projects such as establishment of tree nurseries and car wash projects to begin with, which will offer employment opportunities to some of their jobless members