Youths urged to participate in active politics

Youths from Mt. Kenya region have been urged to join active politics and contribute towards development and improving their livelihoods.

This is after a section of youth from Mt Kenya met to deliberate on ways on how they can vie for competitive political seats come next general elections.

Under the umbrella of Youth Congress, the youths resolved to actively engage in politics through governance for the sake of their future.

Led by Waruguru Kiai, the youths vowed not to be used by individuals who do not have the interests of the country at heart.

Waruguru who vied for youth president said that it was the high time youths stop being misused and misled and instead chart their future through governance.

“We as youths must resist the culture of handouts from politicians who misuse us during elections, we know it’s difficult for us to marshal huge amounts of money to finance campaigns but with will power together we can change this nation,” said Waruguru.

Henry Ogolla who was the co-convenor of the event said that apart from urging the youths to seek elective posts they are also helping them through entrepreneurship financing which will economically empower them.

“We as a congress are keen in empowering youths through leadership and entrepreneurship; we cannot allow them to flatter,” said Ogolla.

He urged the youths to refrain from being misused by politicians who take advantage of their economic vulnerability to cause chaos and destruction.