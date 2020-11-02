Youtube will spend 100 million dollars on amplifying the work of black content creators.

In the spirit of promoting diversity and promoting inclusion, YouTube will be sharing 100 million dollars with black content creators. The video sharing platform wants to ensure it is inclusive and equitable and one of the biggest ways to do this is to amplify content made by black people.

The Black Voices fund will concentrate especially on creators from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil and the USA. Over the next three years, the fund will be used to acquire and promote content focused on the black experience and created by black artistes and creators. This will be done through YouTube Originals programming.

Speaking about the launch of the Black Voices Fund, Alex Okosi, Managing Director of Emerging Markets at YouTube, said: “Our goal is to expand funding to more countries over the course of the next three years. Additionally, we hope to provide a consistent drumbeat of educational training, workshops, and community events to Black creators and artists globally…Along with our commitment to amplify marginalised voices on the content side, we are also investing in product and policy changes that will continue to advance YouTube’s mission of giving everyone a voice and showing them the world.”

Take note that the platform will also be terminating accounts that promote hate.

