YouTube has launched “The Voices of Africa”, a social campaign to celebrate the continent’s unique and traditional expressions.

The campaign, which is in partnership with a select group of African creators, seeks to celebrate the diversity of the continent’s cultural heritage.

Creators from across Sub-Saharan Africa were challenged to create and share videos on their YouTube Channels that reveal their unique cultural heritage stories.

They have captured their interpretation of cultural heritage through stories about their local traditions and practices, conversations with friends and family, and with people in their local communities.

“At YouTube, we have always prioritized and recognized the diverse cultures, creators, artists and content on the platform.

The Voices of Africa campaign is an opportunity that allows us to spotlight the uniqueness of Africa’s cultural heritage through the different voices and experiences of creators across the continent,” said Strategic Partner Manager at YouTube, Twala Ngambi.

Further adding, “We’ve encouraged the creators to be as creative as possible, giving them the freedom to craft their heritage stories in a way that will best relate to their audiences as well as showcase their authenticity.

Whether it’s taking us into their family homes, the primary school they attended, or sharing a personal family recipe with us, we believe that each story will educate, entertain and inspire audiences.”

Some of the creators who are part of the campaign include South African creator, Seithati Letsipa, who used her video to unpack the cultural practice of Pabadimo, a thanksgiving ceremony in her culture.

Susan Wahome, from Kenya shared a video on the secrets behind great African food while Nigerian creator ‘Stylebereme’ took her followers on a journey, unpacking her love for African Wax prints.

Additionally, Wongel Zelalem provided an indepth look at her Ethiopian heritage, while Nigerian storyteller Steven Ndukwu travelled to Kano to take an immersive look at Dambe, a martial art of the Hausa people from West Africa.

Kenya’s Kate Kendy took viewers on a journey through her history, heritage as well as the countryside.

Banele Ndaba, a South African creator, took audiences on a journey through his upbringing – where he grew up, attended school as well as conversations with his family.

Reggie Mohlabi also released a video where he shares an in-depth look at his background with audiences.

The campaign is aimed at showing the continent’s unique stories and voices with the rest of the world.