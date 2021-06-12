If you’re looking to further build your voice on YouTube and make an impact, the #YouTubeBlackVoices fund is for you.

Last year, YouTube announced that it would be pouring in $100,000,000 in order to promote the content made by black creators. This year, the video-sharing platform is expanding and increasing the funding in order to include songwriters and producers.

In the first year of the funding, 133 grantees hailing from the United States, Kenya, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, and Nigeria benefited from grants. This group included musicians, beauty entrepreneurs, comedians, activists, poets, personal trainers, teachers, parents, photographers, and more. Sauti Sol, Kaluhi and Michelle Adagala were one of the lucky few to receive resources seed funding, training and networking programmes to boost careers. This year, the fund will be expanding, seeing even more recipients undertake a six-month scholarship in music production, engineering, songwriting, mixing, music business and much more.

Applications for #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Class of 2022, will open on June 22nd. If you identify as a Black creator, artist, or songwriter/producer, be sure to apply. Check eligibility here. YouTube continues to promote diversion and inclusion.