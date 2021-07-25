YouTube is giving content creators a new source of revenue

Fans can show creators monetary love with Super Thanks.

Obviously, content creators are at the heart of what YouTube is. It is for this reason that YouTube is constantly exploring new ways to help them get started, grow their businesses and diversify their revenue. Currently, how creators can make money on the platform is from running ads, selling merchandise, channel memberships and beyond. Now welcome a new applause feature that allows fans to show support for their favorite YouTube channels. It’s called Super Thanks.

Fans watching YouTube videos can now purchase Super Thanks to express their gratitude and show support. They will see an animated GIF and, as an added bonus, get a distinct, colorful comment to highlight their purchase, which creators can respond to. Super Thanks is currently available at four price points between $2 and $50 (or local currency equivalent). Super Thanks does double duty for creators: keeping their connections with (super) fans meaningful, while also giving them a new way to make money.

Super Thanks is currently in beta and is available to thousands of monetizing creators. The feature is available to creators and viewers in 68 countries on desktop and mobile devices (Android and iOS). Creators can check if they have early access by following the instructions here. If they don’t yet have access, fear not. An expansion is happening and the feature will soon be available to everyone.