Shorts is a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less.

YouTube is currently testing a new short-form video creation tool called Shorts. Shorts is eerily similar to the TikTok in that it allows creators to create and share videos that are up to 60 seconds long. With Shorts, you can shoot short, catchy videos with nothing but your mobile phone.

Over the years, YouTube has enabled an entire generation of creators who have shared their voice and found an audience of more than two billion people. User-generated short videos were born on YouTube starting with the first upload, a short 18-second video called ‘Me at the zoo‘. As technology advances, creators and artists can now take advantage of the incredible power of smartphones to easily create and publish high-quality content wherever they are in the world. People can be entertained and informed by bite-sized content in the spare minutes of the day.

Shorts is currently available in India with a handful of new creation tools to test this out. It will be released to the rest of the world soon. There’s much more to come, and over the next few weeks and months, YouTube continue to roll out more creation tools and easier ways to watch short videos on YouTube as they listen to your feedback.

Tell Us What You Think