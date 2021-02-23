The new series premieres on YouTube next month

Animated series, Super Sema, produced by Kukua – a Kenyan production company located on Peponi road. YouTube Originals announced the news describing the new animated series “groundbreaking.”

Super Sema is set in an Afro-futuristic community called Dunia; almost Wakanda like. The producers describe it as an exciting roller coaster of daring adventures, STEM inventions and kid-power to save the village from a heartless AI Robot.

The series is the first African animated superhero series whose main aim is to empower and inspire the next generation to change the world through creativity, curiosity and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Super Sema premieres on March 8th.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



YouTube Originals are original series, movies, and events from YouTube. You can check out more released series and movies on the YouTube Originals channel.

Tell Us What You Think