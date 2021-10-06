YouTube removes R.Kelly’s channels

YouTube has distanced itself from R.Kelly by erasing his channel.

“We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines,” a YouTube spokesperson said in an official statement. This move can be termed as a big move to erase R. Kelly’s music from the internet.

Last month, Robert Kelly was convicted of several sex trafficking charges including sexual exploitation of children, forced labour and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity. Now two of his channels, RKellyVevo and RKelly Tv have been erased from one of the world’s largest streaming platforms. Furthermore, the singer will no longer be able to own or create any YouTube channel.

Kelly’s music catalog will however still be available on YouTube Music, YouTube’s audio-streaming service. The videos uploaded by other YouTube users will also continue to be available.

Rkelly has been dropped from Sony and Universal records, and his music is slowly but surely disappearing from radio stations. Some people are continuously calling on other streaming platforms such as Amazon Music and Apple Music to do the same.