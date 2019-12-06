INEOS 1:59 was Kenya’s most-watched video on YouTube in 2019

Every year YouTube releases a rewind list of the world’s most-watched videos. In contrast, the platform’s Kenya list is a review of Kenya’s biggest stars, trends, and moments of the year.

Top non-music videos

While we’re on the subject of memorable moments, it should come as no surprise that the INEOS 1:59 marathon tops this list in the non-music category. Kenyans came together to watch one of their own – Eliud Kipchoge, take on and beat the two-hour INEOS 1:59 marathon challenge. Even though it happened in October, the video garnered the most views in Kenya in 2019.

The INEOS marathon wasn’t the only non-music video that made the list. The Ethiopian Airlines B737 MAX that crashed after take-off en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa was a major global aviation story in 2019. It came as a shock to the nation and a tragedy as several Kenyans were on the flight and lost their lives.

Unfortunately, the aeroplane crash wasn’t the only tragedy that made the list, the Likoni Ferry tragedy was also another one of Kenya’s most-watched videos.

Top Music videos

It’s been an eventful year in the music scene in Kenya, not mention the banned music videos that sparked multiple debates on Twitter. Some of those musicians made the list for most-watched videos on the platform.

Here are the top trending music videos in Kenya in 2019

Tetema – Rayvanny Ft Diamond Platnumz

Inama – Diamond Platnumz Ft FallyIpupa

Mmmh – Willy Paul Ft Rayvanny

The One – Diamond Platnumz

Tamu – Mbosso

Kainama – Harmonize x Burna Boy x Diamond Platnumz

Wamlambez – Sailors

Pandana – Ethic

Hallelujah – Willy Paul x Nandy

Yope Remix – Innoss’B Ft Diamond Platnumz

Honourable mentions in the non-music category

No Single Guy Should Watch This Movie Alone – Nigerian Movies 2019

See How Uhuru Security Is Very Powerful When Uhuru Kenyatta Departure To Bomas Of Kenya

The Real Aki And Paw Paw Comedy Movie (By Popular Demand) – 2018 Latest Nigerian Comedy Movies

You Will Laugh After Seeing What Emmanuella Did To Aki and Paw Paw (Mark Angel Comedy) – Mark Angel Comedy

Je? UngekuaWeweUngefanyaje? – Dar news TV

