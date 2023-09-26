YouTube has unveiled a suite of AI-powered capabilities that will help both new and established creators and artists create, edit, and share content in bold new ways. These AI-powered tools will help unlock powerful new forms of creative expression, take the friction out of the creative process, and allow YouTube creators to reach more viewers.

Some of the AI tool set to be introduced over the coming days include:

Dream Screen: YouTube will introduce Dream Screen, a new experimental feature that allows creators to add AI-generated video or image backgrounds to their Shorts simply by typing an idea into a prompt. With Dream Screen, creators will be able to generate new, fantastic settings for their Shorts that are only limited by the bounds of their imagination.

YouTube Create: To help anyone to create and share videos right to YouTube, today the platform has launched a new mobile app called YouTube Create, which was designed to empower creators to get started with a suite of production tools to edit their Shorts, longer videos, or both.

The app offers video editing tools including precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions and royalty-free music with beat-matching technology so that creators can produce their next YouTube video without relying on complex editing software.

Aloud: is an AI-powered dubbing tool, which YouTube hopes creators will use to easily reach audiences well beyond their primary language. The feature is currently available to select creators, being tested in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Creator Music: This will make it easier for creators to find a soundtrack for their video. Creators can simply type in a search query and AI will suggest the right music at the right place.

YouTube Studio: will tap generative AI to spark video ideas and draft outlines to help creators brainstorm. These insights are personalized for each channel and based on what audiences are already watching and interested in.

Speaking about the upcoming add-ons, YouTube Chief Executive Officer, Neal Mohan said, “Today we shared new updates that will help creators and artists push the boundaries of creative expression — by making the difficult things simple and impossible dreams possible. Making it easier for creators anywhere to create content they love is core to YouTube’s commitment to putting creative power into the hands of billions of people. Today is the start of a new era of creativity. We can’t wait to see what our incredible community of creators and artists make on YouTube.”

Further elaborating on the importance of AI in creation and the future, Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music, said, ”The potential of AI is incredibly exciting. But as with any new technology, we have to approach it responsibly. What Artists, Songwriters, and Producers do is something that is uniquely human, that cannot be replaced by technology,” she said.

“We see AI as a tool that can be used by artists to amplify and accelerate their creativity. And we are committed to working alongside the creative community within our AI Music Incubator, which has now expanded globally. We are also leaning into our superpower – our deep partnerships with the music industry – working back-to-back with them to achieve our collective goals of fueling creativity and driving business forward.”