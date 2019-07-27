Yuen Long march in Hong Kong proceed despite police ban

Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong have taken to the streets despite a police ban.



Demonstrators marched through Yuen Long, a northern town where pro-democracy protesters were attacked by armed masked men last week.Protesters had accused the police of turning a blind eye, and colluding with the attackers – claims the police deny.

Hong Kong has seen several weeks of protests, sparked by a row over a controversial extradition bill.

In a highly unusual move, Hong Kong police had banned Saturday’s march – saying they feared there would be violence.Despite this, several thousand protesters still converged in Yuen Long, chanting anti-police slogans.

Riot police were also present, and police officers could be seen filming the protesters as the march began.

The rally is a response to last Sunday’s attack, where about 100 men in white T-shirts descended on Yuen Long’s metro station, beating protesters – as well as passersby and journalists – with wooden and metal sticks.

Forty-five people were injured in the attack, which was widely blamed on triad gang members.

Protesters said the police were slow to respond to emergency calls – and only appeared at the station after the attackers had left.

Police say their forces were stretched during another day of unrest, and said suggestions that they had colluded with criminal gangs was a “smear”.

Police say 12 people have so far been arrested over Sunday’s attack, including nine men with links to triads, reports say.