Yuvraj, Gurraj seal KCB Autocross titles at penultimate stage

Eleven year old Yuvraj Rajput and Gurraj Singh have sealed the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship series titles after scoring unassailable points tally during the penultimate stage in Kiambu’s Twisty Corners racetrack.

Yuvraj, son of rally driver Kirit Rajput, savored his second career title in Bambino Class after winning the ninth round ahead of his opponent Karamveer Rooprai.

He powered his 500cc Magi-Bug to victory clocking 6.56.37minutes in the best of three heat classification.

“It’s such a great feeling winning my second championship. The new track was loose but fun to drive.. Next year I am joining the Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Junior Class where I anticipate stiff opposition from Neel Gohil and Brandon Ng’ang’a,” said Yuvraj who won his first championship in 2019.

Gurraj, on the other hand, clinched the Quad Class championship after immediate former champion Wayne Fernandes in the penultimate race.

After today’s victory, Yuvraj aka Yuvi announced that he will be moving up to the Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Junior Class to try out a more powerful buggy.

Gurraj timed 3.02.40 against Wayne Fernandes’ 4.38.53.

Kiana Rajput remembered the winner in Pee Wee Class beating Eann Bengi to the top spot. She timed 9.55.34mibutes ahead of Eann who clocked 9.42.92.

Kiana is technically the champion in ass but has to wait for the last race to attain the 75% threshold for participation.