Yuvraj, Sahib seal KCB Autocross championship titles at penultimate stage

Yuvraj Rajput and Sahib Omar have sealed the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship titles following brilliant racing displays.

The two had their title campaigns effectively sewn up during the penultimate round of the KCB Bank sponsored series which culminated at new Kasarani racetrack.

Yuvraj who has swept the ground with all his opponents in Bambino Class savored back to back titles after restricting his teammate Tsevi Soni to the title.

“It feels really good to seal it at the penultimate stage. The track was really loose today, but I soldiered on through to the last heat.” Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj was fastest through early practice where he beat Tsevi by 5.10 seconds. But Tsevi bounced back to take first heat by almost a minute. Yuvraj was at it again in the second heat where he beat Tsevi by 17 seconds. Yuvraj was fastest again by 5 seconds in the third heat.

The 4WD tussle between Bengi and Omar was breathtaking. Sahib didn’t finish the practice lap after he broke the gearlever of his Subaru Impreza. Bengi lost the first heat to Sahib by a mere 5 milliseconds. He then picked himself up in the second where he beat Sahib.

“I broke the gearlever in practice but sorted it well in time for the first heat. We had a good fight with Bengi and its always a please when you have someone pushing you.” Bengi said.

Bengi on the other hand said: “We came to Kasarani to have some fun and I’m glad the race went well. The track was quite slippery and the track all over the place. The autocross set up has always been tight a good platform to practice for the rally,” said Bengi.

Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) will host the last round of the series at the MCL track in Vipingo on October 13.

The program kicked off with a parade lap followed by 4 heats ahead of the prize-giving ceremony later in the day.

The four official heats are under seven categories including 4WD Turbo, 2WD Turbo, 2WD Non-Turbo, Open, Peewee, Quad, and Bambino.

The 4WD Turbo Category attracted the highest number of entries with 11 drivers set to battle it out. The Category’s favorite, Sahib Omar will be looking to cement his top spot. The other drivers in the category are Eugene Kariuki, Regan Shah, John Ngugi, Michael Maina, Mcrae Kimathi, Ken Nteere, Steve Gacheru, Andrew Muchemi, Murage Waigwa, and Eric Bengi will all renew their rivalry.

The 2WD Non-Turbo category attracts eight entries, namely Zameer Verjee, Sahil Mughal, Adil Khan, Albert Kigen, Rajveer Thethy, Sameer Nanji, Noor Mohamed and Noor Rahman.

Speaking during the Prize-Giving ceremony, KCB Bank Kenya Branch Manager Kasarani Mr. Anthony Murigi reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to support autocross.

“It has been a great outing here at Kasarani Track, drivers demonstrated the spirit of sportsmanship overcoming the heat and dust to entertain the spectators,” Mr. Murigi said. Adding that “The Bank’s commitment is to open stage for everyone to participate in sports and enable them to reach his or her full potential.”