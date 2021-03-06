The News anchor features on Facebook’s book LeadHers: Life lessons from African women

In celebration of International Women’s Month, the social media company, Facebook, has released a digital copy of their book LeadHers: Life Lessons from African Women. The book features a beautiful collection of stories and life advice from 19 women across Africa breaking boundaries in media, entertainment, politics, education and business.

Kenya’s Yvonne Okwara is among the 19 women featured in the book. In Yvonne’s chapter, she gives advice on how to succeed and remain authentic in your chosen career.

The book features beautifully illustrated artwork specially commissioned from four female artists from across the continent – Massira Keita from Côte d’Ivoire, Lulu Kitololo from Kenya, Karabo Poppy from South Africa, and Awele Emili from Nigeria.

Read the entire book here.

