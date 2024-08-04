Zablon Ekwam fails to finish race after pulling up with an injury

Sprinter Zablon Ekwam sustained an injury and failed to finish his 400m qualification race at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games.

Ekwam who lined up in the final heat tripped and fell on the first bend while in a leading position. He did not continue with the race and required medical attention after lying on the purple stade de France track for seconds.

Speaking after the incident Ekwam remained hopeful of bouncing back in forthcoming competition saying that his Olympic dream wasn’t yet over.

‘’ I did not finish the race and it has happened Injury is part of the game and it did happen to me today’’Ekwam said.

Ekwam said despite not finishing the race he was still hopeful of making it in the next Olympic games.

‘’Being here is an achievement and the whole team and everyone wanted to see me do it,unfortunately it did not go the way we expected. Its going to be tough but I will have to handle it there are some who have waited more than eight years but I go back and start working for future races’’.

Ekwam who is taking part in the Olympics for the first time had looked forward to having a memorable debut.

‘I came here with a lot of ambitions and looked forward to being the best. Getting an opportunity to comepete at the Olympics is something to feel great about’’.

Ekwam’s qualification round was won by Great Brittain’s Charles Dobson who clocked 44.96 seconds ahead of Alexander Doom of Belgium and Jevaughn Powell who wound up in second and third positions respectively.

First three finishers across the six heats automatically qualified for the semi finals while those who wound up in fourth to 8th places will have a nother go at it in repechage.