Zahara: South African music icon dies aged 36

Award-winning South African Afro-pop singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, has died, the country’s culture minister has said.
The songstress won fame in 2011 with her album Loliwe, loved across Africa.
In 2019, Zahara opened up about her battle with alcohol addiction.
“Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music,” Mr Kodwa posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Last month, the family confirmed the musician had been admitted to hospital and called on South Africans to keep her in their prayers.
She passed away on Monday night in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 36, the public broadcaster, SABC, reports.
In a statement posted on Zahara’s Instagram account, her family said: “She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around the world.”
Fans have been grieving and sharing fond memories of her on social media.
“She left us with such beautiful music,” one X user posted.
Zahara, who released five albums, won dozens of awards both local and international. In 2020, she was named in the BBC’s 100 Women list.