Zamalek thump Raja Casablanca to book place in the finals

Egyptian side Zamalek Fc survived an early scare to thump Morocco’s Raja Casablanca 4-1 to qualify for the Champions league finals.

The return match had earlier on been rescheduled after eight Raja Casablanca players had tested positive of Covid 19 and put on isolation in Morocco.

The home side who had emerged victorious in the first leg, carried with them the priceless away goal and headed into the counter needing just a draw of any kind. In deed the first half ended 0-0 and it was just a matter of time.

Two minutes after the resumption, Raja Casablanca’s Malanga Ngita had other ideas as his goal bound shot was deflected to give the away side the lead and even scores. This set alarm bells on the home side who had to now go out to look for a goal lest they be knocked out of the finals.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Luckily for Zamalek Ferjani Sassi equalized in the 67th minute to even scores on the night and calm some nerves.

The goal triggered an immediate response as the home side decided to sit deep and soak pressure whilst hitting on the counter attack. The tactic worked well and with 5 minutes to full time Mostafa Mohamed gave Zamalek the lead with a bullet header.

Raja decided to throw caution to the wind as they went to search for an equalizer but the same lad, Mostafa Mohamed delivered the sucker punch two minutes later, that finished the little resistance that the Moroccans were offering.

The impressive Bencharki put the icing on the cake in added time, after running past the entire defence and dinking it past the advancing goalkeeper to wrap the game and set a place in the finals against Al Ahly on the 27th of November 2020.

The finals as always will be shown on KBC CHANNEL 1, stay tuned!

Tell Us What You Think