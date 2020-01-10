Zamalek Sporting Club will face Zesco United of Zambia in a CAF Champions League group match on Friday 10th January, at 10:00pm, a match to be televised by KBC Channel 1.

Zamalek is an Egyptian Football club founded in 1911.

It has played in every season of the Egyptian Premier League and has never been relegated from the top flight league.

The Cairo based club has won five CAF Champions League titles making them one of the most successful clubs in Africa.

Their Friday night opponent ZESCO United was founded in 1974 and became the first Zambian club to qualify for the CAF Champions League Group stage in 2009.

ZESCO is one of the three Zambian clubs including Nkana FC and Green Buffaloes that hold an all time unbeaten home record against non Zambian opposition.

On Saturday, 11th January, 2020, KBC Channel 1 will air another CAF Champions League game between Al Hilal (Sudan) and Etoile (Tunisia) at 10:00pm.