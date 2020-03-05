Zamara backs digital pension scheme platform to boost savings

Digital pension scheme platforms are being backed to help mobilize savings among informal sectors employees.

Zamara Group Executive Director James Olubayi says minimum contributions through convenient methods will ensure a reduction of old age poverty.

As it is every Kenyan dream to retire with savings that will sustain them in old age and pension schemes come handy in such situations.

Kenyans have been urged to forge the culture of saving the little they have into pension schemes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking during the 7th annual retirement conference dubbed “running the retirement marathon” by Zamara Group, the Executive Director James Olubayi disclosed that they are in the forefront to ensure that the informal sector embraces the digital platform to save for their retirement.

The education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha who was the chief guest disclosed that from July this year the government will shift from the unfunded pension scheme to funded pension scheme which will assure the sustainability of the public service pension scheme.

Zamara Group manages 300 billion shillings pension funds for 170,000 Kenyans.