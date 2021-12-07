Zamara Group hinges on WhatsApp popularity to build savings pool

Zamara Group has set out an ambitious plan to recruit five million Kenyans into its retirement plan leveraging on the WhatsApp platform within five years.

The financial services provider Chief Executive Officer Sundeep Raichura has through the Fahari Retirement Plan, users will be able to save at least Kshs. 300 which will be used to invest, access medical cover and receive returns.

But why WhatsApp? “The beauty with WhatsApp is we can communicate and personalize the conversations. We can talk about things like financial literacy, financial planning, well being how much you need to save. We can provide byte-sized communication and we would use data to target the communication so that the right information gets to people. That is what makes WhatsApp very powerful as a tool of engagement,” said Raichura.

The Global Web Index 2020 Social Media User Trends Report places Kenya as the top country where there are 97% of mobile subscribers are on the platform backed by the high SIM penetration rate.

Under the plan, Zamara has also unveiled a funeral cover where consumers will pay a premium of 35 cents for a cover of Kshs. 25,000.

Retirement Benefits Authority, more than half of people in the formal employment have no retirement plan, while majority of those in the informal employment have none.

According to data from the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), retirement benefits assets under management increased by 5.7% from Kshs. 1.4 trillion in December 2020 to Kshs. 1.5 trillion in June 2021.

“A large part of the working population is not a member of any pension scheme and most of them are those in the informal sector. We have big challenge to bring the informal sector into the pension net,” said Nzomo Mutuku, RBA Chief Executive Officer.

RBA targets to leverage on technology to boost pension cover among those in the informal sector.

Beside WhatsApp, Raichura said the group will still rely on mobilizing savings through the USSD for feature phone users and online portal.

With 12 million active WhatsApp users monthly, Zamara Group is targeting to have 600,000 customer into the pension scheme within a year.