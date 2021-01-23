Zambia face Guinea in a top of the table clash in group D

Cliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a

Zambia and Guinea square it out in a top-of-the-table clash in group D, they’re just separated by goal difference having secured a win each in their opening match.

Chipolopolo who are led by Milutin Micho Sredojevic, a veteran in African football won their first game after beating Tanzania 2-0 and stand as one of the tournaments favorites.

Guinea who had a disappointing group stage exit in the 2018 tournament, top the group after a 3-0 routing of Namibia and, hope to make things right this time around by advancing to the knock out stages.

The winner will automatically qualify for the quarter finals, while a draw won’t be bad for either sides especially if the other teams in the group fail to register a win.

The matches will be LIVE in KBC Channel 1 and Radio Taifa.

