Zambian President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to be sworn in Tuesday

Zambian President-elect Hakainde Hichilema will be sworn in on Tuesday as the country’s seventh president following his win in the general elections held on 12th August 2021.

The ceremony will be held at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka in strict observance of Covid-19 protocols.

The day of the ceremony has been declared a public holiday to enable all citizens to participate in the process.

The greater majority of Zambians countrywide are encouraged to follow the proceedings on national television and other online media platforms.

Hakainde won the election with a landslide of one million votes against the incumbent Edgar Lungu, who has been in power since 2015.

Hichilema is from the opposition party United Party for National Development (UPND) and has been vying for the same seat since 2006.

Several leaders from the African continent, and across the seas have been invited to the ceremony which will take place at the National Heroes Stadium from 10 am.

The Republic of Angola will be represented at the level of Vice President while the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Rwanda will send representation at the level of Speaker.

The former Heads of State of the Republics of Botswana, Tanzania and Nigeria as well as the former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga will attend the ceremony.

Also in attendance will be dignitaries from the United Kingdom, United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, as well as high-level representation from the African Union Commission, the Commonwealth Secretariat, COMESA Secretariat, SADC Secretariat and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region Secretariat.