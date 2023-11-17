Zambia’s Gomes among top entries in this weekend’s RX-3

Two former African champions, multiple Kenyan champion and a two times continental junior champion make up a star-studded entry list for this weekend’s RX Motorsports Kenya round 3 slated for Kasarani’s WRC SSS racetrack on Saturday and Sunday.

Also in the RX mix are father-son and mother-daughter lines ups expected to spice up the team category.

Zambia’s immediate former FIA African Rally champion Leroy Gomes is in town accompanied by his son Seth Gomes.

The Ndola-based Gomes will compete under the Africa Eco Services Motorsports team livery alongside lady representative Joan Nesbitt (of Haraka Mamas) and Asad Anwar who is the team’s legend.

Seth will be the team’s junior representative whilst Gomes Senior will be the champion driver in their team.

Former Kenya Two Wheel Drive Champion Charan Thethy will race alongside his son Rajveer Thethy in the 7-70 Motorsports team which also has Caroline Gatimu, former Kenya Division One and reigning Autocross 4WD Turbo Autocrosses champion Eric Bengi who is the team’s Champion. Carolina is listed in the same team as her daughter Tinashe. Caroline and Tinashe made history as the first ever mother and daughter WRC Safari finishers earlier in the year in Naivasha.

Five times Safari Rally winner, multiple Kenya champion and 2021 ARC Champion Carl “Flash” Tundo returns to the RX series for the umpteenth time and is among the star attractions in the bumper entry featuring more than 30 drivers.

With an eclectic mix of familiar faces and new blood including newly crowned Africa Junior and ARC2 champion Hamza Anwar, spectacular action is guaranteed.

Hamza aka “Problem Child” ran a full series in the 2023 Junior WRC and a partial campaign of WRC3 events. He will be up against his dad Asad Anwar aka “Bubbling”.

Flash Tundo is listed in the RX Open category with the likes of Yusuf Pasta of Roadtainers Racing Team Mombasa, Ishmael Azeli of 7 TO 70 Motorsports,

Clement Marini of Umoja Racing, Musa Ssegaabwe of Africa Eco Services Motorsports, Murage Wa Waigwa and Moha Bandy of Open Haider Motorsports Rally Team.

Event Documentation,Scrutineering and an online Drivers Briefing: shall take place on Friday 17th November.

Saturday 18th November will witness the paddock officially opening at 07:00 hrs and Re-scrutineering of face cars between 07:00 hrs – 08:00 hrs followed by a convoy Lap.at 08:30 hrs, the start of heats at 10:30 hrs and the posting of Day 1 results at 17:30 hrs.

The program for Sunday 19th November is as follows:

Paddock Officially Open: TBA hrs

Start of Heats: TBA hrs

Semi Final Heats: TBA hrs

Final: TBA hrs

Posting of Results: TBA hrs

Prize Giving Ceremony: 14:30 hrs or after final results confirmation

RX R3 ENTRY LIST AS AT 15/11/23

RX CUBS

KARAMVEER ROOPRAI RX CUBS RAICON RACING CHECHE ABABU* RX CUBS CHECHE ABABU EANN BENGI RX CUBS 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS ALLAN BENGI RX CUBS 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS GITAU MUNENE RX CUBS GITAU YUVRAJ RAJPUT RX CUBS DUMA RACING TEAM TOMMY CAVENAGH RX CUBS CAVENAGH

RX 2WD

SAMEER NANJI 2WD IMPALA MOTORSPORTS AMAAN GANATRA 2WD GANATRA NEEL GOHIL 2WD NEEL MOTORSPORTS JOSE SARDINHA 2WD JSRACING STEPHEN MBOCI* 2WD VMS RACING JOSEPH GACHECHEH* 2WD SOLI, GIN AZFAR ABDULMALIK 2WD RALLY CRAZY RON OAKLEY* 2WD SOLI, GIN

RX OPEN

CARL TUNDO OPEN RX YUSUF PASTA OPEN ROADTAINERS RACING TEAM ISHMAEL AZELI OPEN 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS CLEMENT MARINI OPEN UMOJA RACING MUSA SSEGAABWE OPEN AFRICA ECO SERVICES MOTORSPORTS MURAGE WA WAIGWA (* OPEN HAIDER MOTORSPORTS RALLY TEAM MOHA BANDY * OPEN HAIDER MOTORSPORTS RALLY TEAM

RX TEAM CATEGORY

MAXINE WAHOME* LADY SOLI GIN

HAMZA ANWAR * JUNIOR SOLI GIN

BALDEV CHAGAR * CHAMPION SOLI GIN

RON OAKLEY* LEGEND SOLI GIN

CAROLINE GATIMU* LADY 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS

RAJVEER THETHY JUNIOR 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS

ERIC BENGI CHAMPION 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS

CHARAN THETHY LEGEND 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS

JENNIFER MALIK* LADY BETIKA

JOHN KADIVANE* JUNIOR BETIKA

STEVE GACHERU* CHAMPION BETIKA

BOB KAUGI* LEGEND BETIKA

TINA GATIMU LADY 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS-B

ISHMAEL AZELI JUNIOR 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS-B

EVANS KAVISI CHAMPION 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS-B

TBA LEGEND 7 TO 70 MOTORSPORTS-B

JOAN NESBITT LADY AFRICA ECO SERVICES MOTORSPORTS

SETH GOMEZ JUNIOR AFRICA ECO SERVICES MOTORSPORTS

LEROY GOMEZ CHAMPION AFRICA ECO SERVICES MOTORSPORTS

ASAD ANWAR LEGEND AFRICA ECO SERVICES MOTORSPORTS