Zarika buoyed by WBF Title capture, says win sets her on a comeback journey

The newly crowned World Boxing Federation (WBF), female featherweight champion Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika is hopeful of a more brighter future after her recent win of the vacant WBF title in Dares Salaam,Tanzania.

The 35-year-old took the belt with a unanimous decision win of 97- 93, 98-92 and 99-91 against Patience Mastara from Zimbabwe.

The victory enabled Zarika stretch her record to 33 wins, 12 losses and two draws.

Zarika had lost to Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado in her fourth WBC super-bantamweight title bout in November last year in Mexico.

“It feels great to be back after one year with victory. I will be waiting for what my management team is planning for me.Otherwise am very happy recording an important win after getting disappointed last year when I failed to defend my World Boxing Council (WBC) World Super Bantamweight title.This is the beginning of revival of my boxing career and great things are in the offing”

The mother of two further denied that she is set to quit the ring adding that she still has a few years to punch after which she will announce retirement and venture into mentoring of upcoming pugilists .

“I can’t box forever. My idea is to be a coach after I hang my gloves and also become a promoter to fight for the rights of boxers,” she underlined.

Her promoter Thomas Mutua remained buoyant that Zarika will defend her title early next year at home noting that there’s big improvement in her shape and fitness levels.

“Zarika’s progress is very encouraging following her epic show in Dar E Salam.She has added weight from 55kg-58kg thus earning her a Super feather title.We hope that the corporate will come on board to facilitate the return fight in Nairobi”

Life after departure of betting firms has been detrimental to the sporting activities in the country and Zarika was not spared either.

After losing to Mercado, she complained of poor preparation that led to the loss of her World Boxing Super Bantamweight title citing inadequate support from the government, taking into account her main sponsors had left the country.

Zarika’s triumph came after many years of sweat and blood under Kenyan promoters and managers winning her first major belt in 2006 when she defeated Pavia Stankeova of Czech Republic for Women International Boxing Federation (WIBF) bantamweight title in Nairobi.