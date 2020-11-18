Zarika buoyed by WBF Title capture, says win sets her on a comeback journey

Written By: Maxwell Wasike
7

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika is declared the winner of the WBF,featherweight title after winning against Zimbabwe's Patience Mastara on October 13th 2020 in Dar E Salam,Tanzania. PICTURE:COURTESY

 

The newly crowned World Boxing Federation (WBF),  female featherweight champion Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika is  hopeful of a more brighter   future after her  recent win of the  vacant WBF title in  Dares Salaam,Tanzania.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The 35-year-old took the belt with a unanimous decision win of 97- 93, 98-92 and 99-91 against Patience Mastara from Zimbabwe.

Fatuma Zarika ,L,against Zimbabwe’s Patience Mastara duri ng their WBF Featherweight bout on November 13 2020 in Dar E Salam Tanzania.Zarika won the fight on unanimous points.
PICTURE;COURTESY

The victory enabled Zarika stretch her record to 33 wins, 12 losses and two draws.

Zarika had lost to Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado in her fourth WBC super-bantamweight title bout in November last year in Mexico.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“It feels great to be back after one year with victory. I will be waiting for what my management team is planning for me.Otherwise am very happy recording an important win after getting disappointed last year when I failed to defend my World Boxing Council (WBC) World Super Bantamweight title.This is the beginning of revival of my boxing career and great things are in the offing”

Also Read  FKF President confirms change of premier league kick-off date

The mother of two further denied that  she is set to quit the ring adding that she still has a few years to punch after which she will announce retirement and venture into mentoring of upcoming pugilists .

Also Read  South Sudan shock Uganda to record first 2021 AFCON Qualifying win

“I can’t box forever. My idea is to be a coach after I hang my gloves and also become a promoter to fight for the rights of boxers,” she underlined.

Her promoter Thomas Mutua remained buoyant that Zarika will defend her title early next year at home noting that there’s big improvement in her shape and fitness levels.

“Zarika’s progress is very encouraging following her epic show in Dar E Salam.She has added weight from 55kg-58kg thus earning her a Super feather title.We hope that the  corporate  will come on board to facilitate the return fight in Nairobi”

Also Read  Rising Stars hit camp ahead of CECAFA U20 tourney

Life after departure of betting firms has been detrimental to the sporting activities in the country and Zarika was not spared either.

After losing to Mercado, she complained of poor preparation that led to the loss of her World Boxing Super Bantamweight title citing inadequate support from the government, taking into account her main sponsors had left the country.

Zarika’s triumph came after many years of sweat and blood under Kenyan promoters and managers winning her first major belt in 2006 when she defeated Pavia Stankeova of Czech Republic for Women International Boxing Federation (WIBF) bantamweight title in Nairobi.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR